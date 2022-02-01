Limavady Accessible Play Park officially opens

A NEW state-of-the-art Accessible Play Park has been officially opened in Limavady.

Paralympic athlete Sally Brown from Ballykelly and pupils from Rossmar School were the special guests at the official opening of the highly anticipated facility on Tuesday (January 25).

Hard-working members of REACH, adult learning disability group at LCDI also helped with refreshments at the event.

Located at Roe Mill Recreation Grounds, the impressive new play park offers state-of-the-art play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy together.

The play park has been open to the public since November but was officially welcomed by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Councillor Richard Holmes last week.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor Holmes said: “The new play park is a fantastic addition to the Limavady area for local families, our schools and visitors and its popularity is testament to this.

“It’s a welcoming and safe space for play which is vital for the health and well-being of all our young people and I’m very proud that Council is once again leading the way by providing innovative and inclusive opportunities like this.” Meanwhile, local councillors praised the much-needed facility which features different zones and exciting play equipment including an inclusive orbit roundabout, booms tubes and interactive activity wall.

There is also a Chill Zone and accessible trail which provides a sensory experience for all users.

DUP Alderman Alan Robinson praised the Limavady Community for ‘putting their shoulder to the wheel’ to help deliver the new Limavady Accessible Play Park.

He told the Northern Constitution: “It is the good people of Limavady who in their determination to have a modern, inclusive place of play for all the children of the Roe Valley and beyond who deserve the credit for this wonderful and extremely popular facility.

