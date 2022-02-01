PSNI appeal for info following hijacking in Newry

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted hijacking and assault in the Newry area last night (Monday 31st January).

Detective Inspector Johnston said: "It was reported just after 8.30pm that two males had attempted to hijack a car in the Hospital Road area of the city.

"They then assaulted the female owner of the car, punching her to the face, while trying to get the car keys. A passer-by intervened before the men made off from the scene. The woman attended hospital for her injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"A 40 year old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking and common assault. He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries at this stage.”

Detective Inspector Johnston continued: “We would continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help us identify the other suspect in the incident, who was described as being of slim build and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark zip up hoody, trainers and dark gloves.

"If you have information you believe could assist our investigation, call detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1826 of 31/01/22."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.