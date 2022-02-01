Well, tonight Matthew I'm going to be...

THOSE famous words were the soundtrack to Saturday nights back in the 1990s as hopefuls prepared to be transformed into a musical legend. Well, that was the plan anyway!

There was the sparkly curtain, the billowing smoke and, hopefully, some sensational singing.

Now Randalstown Ladies Hockey Club are bringing ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ back on February 26 for a rib-tickling fundraiser in the Maldron Hotel at Belfast International Airport.

After a very slow few years for fundraising due to the pandemic the Club are ‘delighted to be able to finally throw a fundraising event worth talking about’.

“Like all sporting clubs, coronavirus seriously affected the running of RLHC with the inability to raise vital funds for the local hockey club though events and fundraisers,” said a spokeswoman.

”We strive to keep membership fees as low as possible to allow them to be fully inclusive and available for everyone to join, however out-goings are costly and Randalstown Ladies rely heavily on fundraising and sponsorship due to the huge outgoings such as pitch fees, affiliation costs, insurance to select a few - with an annual spend of £22,000 which individual membership fees alone cannot cover.

“With the restrictions lifting slightly the fundraising committee at RLHC are grabbing the opportunity with both hands and are holding ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ as the club’s main fundraiser for the season.

“Seven acts are braving the stage in the Maldron Hotel and are totally transforming from club players, supporters, past players and Antrim Guardian photographers into their chosen acts, singing for the judges and audience votes! It really is a show not to be missed.”

If you are a local business and would like to support RLHC in their fundraising event, a programme is being produced with advertisement space available, please contact Randalstownhockeyclub@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

The hardy souls hoping to hit the right note with the judges are Miranda Livingston, Heather Murdock, Abbie McComb, Stuart McCrea, Jolene Flynn and goalkeepers Gianna Lavery, Leah Yates and Sarah McClean.

Last but by no means least is roving Guardian photographer Dave Pettard. A man of hidden talents? We’ll see...