Youth of the 80s Disco is back !

BALLYMENA Youth of the 80’S annual disco is back on!

There were fears the fund raiser for World Cancer Day would have to be axed due to Covid restrictions.

But it, and other indoor events, have since been given the green light to go-ahead.

And now it is full steam ahead for this year’s big night out which takes place in the Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena on Saturday, Febraury 5 (8pm until late).

“We will be supporting World Cancer Day, which is on Friday, February 4,” outlined Alwynne McLaughlin, manager of the Cancer Research UK (Ballymena) shop in Ballymoney Street in the town.

Alywnne explained that those going to the 80s Disco in the Adair will be given discount on party clothes and accessories they buy out of The Party Zone in Greenvale Street in Ballymena.

“Special thanks to Stephen Neilly, of The Party Zone, for doing this for us,” said Alwynne.

In the past couple of years the 80’s style Disco had to be axed due to Covid restrictions.

Now they hope the public turn out in force for a great night’s entertainment, while at the same time supporting the very worthy cause.

Street Collection on Friday

Cancer Research UK (Ballymena) is holding a Street Collection on Friday, February 4.

Tesco store in Ballymena are also collecting that day for the same cause.

Meanwhile, the Cancer Research UK shop in Ballymena is on the lookout for good quality clothing, shoes (men’s and women’s and kids)!

“We would be delighted to receive such items,” outlined Alywnne, adding they are also needing homeware, unwanted Christmas gifts, CDs, DVDs and vinyls.”

The shop manager thanks all who continue to support them - and invites more to get involved.

“The people are very kind to us with their regular donations to the shop. We are most grateful to them all for their efforts. But we appeal again for more as we build up our stock. The more we have the more money we can bring in for Cancer Research UK,” and Alywnne.

Just call at the shop in Ballymoney Street and leave your items in! The shop opens Monday to Saturday, 9am until 5.30pm.