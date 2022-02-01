firmus customers in Ten Towns area face another price rise - this time by over 33%

Firmus energy has today announced an increase of 33.57% from February 24, 2022 for gas customers in the Ten Towns area, impacting around 59,000 domestic customers.

This increase will see the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by about £325 per year to £1,293. Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) costs will increase by around £309 per year to £1,230.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry-Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “The Utility Regulator forewarned us that energy price rises of this nature will continue because of exceptionally high global wholesale gas prices, however it is never good news for consumers when prices go up. This is going to put extreme pressure on many households as they try to pay their gas bills.

“With the cost of energy continuing to increase, the Consumer Council is concerned about a potential rise in fuel poverty as many families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.

“We welcome firmus energy’s commitment to assist some of our most vulnerable consumers through support for the Winter 2021/22 Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, but it is clear that energy companies including firmus, policy makers, The Utility Regulator, charities and the Consumer Council must continue to work together to develop sustainable solutions to help support those in need as the problem of high fuel prices will be with us for years.”

Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills or topping up their meter should contact their supplier directly for support. Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free, independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.

The Consumer Council’s website has a number of free resources including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users, which helps consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply, and save money.

firmus energy customers in Greater Belfast and in the gas to the West network area will not be impacted by this tariff change.