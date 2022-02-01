‘Manipulative’ woman intimidated 90 year old - court hears

A “DESPICABLY manipulative” Limavady woman who intimidated a 90-year-old pensioner has been ordered to complete 220 hours of unpaid work.
Geraldine Mullan, of Whitehill Park, pleaded guilty to intimidation.
The 49-year-old was sentenced by the town's Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Wednesday, January 26.
In a statement later detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledged the sentence which followed an investigation into the defendant’s actions “in which she intimidated an elderly female resident in the Limavady area.”

