Computer cloned key used in BMW theft

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a vehicle theft in Ballymena.

Detective Sergeant Macauley said: “Shortly before 05.15am on Tuesday, 1st February, it was reported to police that a blue BMW M4 was stolen as it was parked at a property in the Rossdale area.

“The vehicle was locked at the time and we believe it was stolen sometime between 11.15pm on Monday, 31st January and the early hours of Tuesday, 1st February.

“We understand this vehicle was stolen by criminals using computer equipment enabling them to clone a key for the vehicle without having to enter the victim’s house.

“Police would encourage people to establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle.

“We would also encourage motorists to use a Faraday pouch which is lined with metallic material to help block the wireless signal from your key fob, in order to make this practice more difficult for criminals.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Rossdale area of Ballymena, or observed a blue BMW M4 being driven erratically, to contact Police by dialling 101 quoting reference number 167 of 01/02/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”