Council 'no' to holding Queen's Platinum Jubilee corporate events

Nationalist-controlled Mid-Ulster District Council has voted against holding any corporate events to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

The decision was taken at the Council’s monthly meeting on Thursday night last, following a motion brought forward by DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson.

Noting The Queen, having acceded to the Throne on February 6, 1952 will become the first British Monarach to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, the motion called on Council to write “a letter of congratulations and best wishes to Her Majesty and also organise a programme of meaningful and respectful events to commemorate this significant occasion”.

The motion was defeated with 24 councillors present voting against it and 14 voting for it.

