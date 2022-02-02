New Carers Support Walking Group to begin in Strabane

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Carers Support Service is looking to establish a Carers Support Walking Group in Strabane this spring.

Cathy Magowan, Western Trust Carers Support co-ordinator for the Western Trust explains: “Are you currently caring for a family member or friend that has an illness or a disability as an unpaid carer?

"Would you like to take some time out from that caring role to get a bit of fresh air and enjoy the company of other carers?

"The Western Trust would like to invite you to take part in our new carers walking group based in Strabane.

“Walking has obvious health benefits such as relieving stress, helping to control weight and releasing those endorphins that create the feel good factor.

“Walking as part of a group provides a safe space for carers to relax, get support, advice and useful tips about caring from the other members who are on the same journey.

"The carers in our current walking groups in Derry/Londonderrry,Omagh and Fermanagh tell us that they really look forward to meeting up every week as they enjoy the companionship with the other members and it gives them some well-deserved time out of their caring role.”

Cathy added: “Having a coffee and a scone for those who have time to stay on after their walk has become an integral part of the walking group routine.

"Now that the days are getting brighter, why not join us for some fresh air, exercise and a bit of fun?

“The Strabane Carers walking group meet every Wednesday at 10am outside St Patrick’s Hall, Barrack Street.

"The walk and coffee take just over an hour."

For more information and to register your interest, contact one of the following group leaders: Geraldine M (07810156551), Michael: T (028 71384100), Antoinette: (028 71384118) or Una: (028 71383737).

Cathy added: “Registration is essential as you will need to complete a short health questionnaire in advance of joining the group.

"Due to COVID-19, carers will be required to confirm in advance if they are attending each week so we don’t exceed the numbers limit.

"We look forward to welcoming you to join us.”