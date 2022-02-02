Signage signals beginning of HGV ban enforcement

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that signage required to begin enforcement of the HGV weight restriction Clady is now erected.

In November, the department confirmed the long-awaited news that it was moving to implement a HGV weight restriction in the village, bringing a resolution to a decades long campaign by residents of the border village.

For years an increasing number of lorry drivers have been using Clady as a shortcut from the A5 to Donegal and vice-versa.

Damage has been caused to property in the past and some residents have had their cars damaged while the village's main thoroughfare has become blocked on occasions as a consequence.

Introducing the Statutory Order, Minister Nichola Mallon said it will significantly reduce the number of lorries using the village's narrow Main Street.

It prohibits vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes maximum gross weight from using the B85 Urney Road, Clady from its junction with the B165 Bellspark Road to its junction with the U0204 Urney Road.

Vehicles are exempted from the restriction in certain circumstances such as HGVs making local deliveries or travelling to and from local businesses.

The weight restriction became operative on November 29, 2021 but enforcement does not begin until signage has been placed on all approach roads.

It had been anticipated that the signs would be in place last month but following a delay in the manufacturing, the signs were erected yesterday (Tuesday).

Minister Mallon confirmed their installation in response to her party colleague and local MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

Mr McCrossan says he welcomes this advancement as the final piece in the puzzle adding that it is a major final step in undoing decades long interruption for residents in the village.

The West Tyrone representative commented: "We’ve received correspondence from the Minister of Infrastructure that all the signs have arrived for the HGV restrictions in Clady following a delay by the supplier.

“These delays related to four large signs which are going on the A5 Melmount Road, Victoria Bridge and Strabane Bypass to give advance warnings of the restrictions.

“This is another giant step forward for the people of Clady who have waited a long time for this.”

His party colleague, councillor Steven Edwards added: "I want to thank Minister Nichola Mallon for taking this issue on and pushing forward with it for the local people of Clady.

"She has gone above and beyond in delivering for Clady when her predecessors has continually failed.

“The SDLP will continue working and pushing for the things that matter most to our local communities.”

Responsibility for enforcing the ban falling to police, with any person who acts in contravention of the order facing a hefty fine.

Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, says that now the signs are in place, it is down to the relevant authorities to ensure the restrictions are properly adhered to and enforced.

“It indeed has been a long journey and tribute must be paid to the local community of Clady who persevered despite many set-backs and delays to see this campaign through to a successful conclusion," he said.

“I and my party have worked, at every juncture, to assist this campaign and I’m delighted that it has now come to fruition

“The villagers have now done their bit so it is now down to the relevant authorities to ensure these restrictions are now properly adhered to and enforced.”