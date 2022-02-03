Cullybackey pensioner's praise for carer who used community defibrillator to save his wife's life

CULLYBACKEY pensioner, Walter Peacock, has praised his wife’s care assistant as a ‘life saver’ after she used a defibrillator from a nearby Spar to revive his wife, Ruby, from a seizure.

Walter’s 79 year old wife Ruby suffers from Dementia and a team of carers visit the couple’s Tobar Court home four times a day.

Monday, January 10 began the same as any other day when Lizzie Johnston and Janet Young arrived at Walter’s home to provide vital care for Ruby, who is bed bound.

Speaking to the Ballymena Guardian, Lizzie said: “Myself and Janet would provide Ruby with personal care and that day just seemed like any normal day.

“All of a sudden, Ruby took a massive seizure. Her whole body shook.

“We immediately rang the emergency services to call for an ambulance.

“We told the call handler about Ruby’s condition and they asked us if there was a defibrillator near by as this was what we needed.

“We knew there was a defibrillator at the local Spar just down the street and Walter went to get it.

“Ruby was barely breathing and I started chest compressions until Walter arrived back with the defibrillator.

“We laid Ruby down flat on her hospital bed and thankfully she started to come round.

“Unfortunately, the ambulance we called for was rerouted to another call in Ballymena.

“It was very useful that the defibrillator was there when it was.

“I received training on how to use a defibrillator years ago but had never actually needed to use one until now.

“Walter was able to easily access this equipment from the local Spar and I was able to press the red button to operate it.”

Walter (78) said: “If Lizzie hadn’t have been here, Ruby would have died.

“Lizzie was more than good - better than any doctor!

“She worked on Ruby’s heart while I went to get the defibrillator and did compressions and really helped bring Lizzie back round.”

Lizzie said: “I have worked in the care sector for around 35 years and have been one of Ruby’s carers for the past three or four years.

“There are six of us who care for Ruby on a daily basis and all of the carers who help look after Ruby are very, very good and every one of them deserve credit.

“Janet stayed with Walter during the incident and helped keep him calm.”

Walter added: “Having a team of carers has made such a big difference to our lives.

“I looked after Ruby myself up until a few years ago and having Lizzie and all the carers has been such a great help.

“They do a marvellous job and are just brilliant at providing care for Ruby.

“They go the extra mile and one carer, called Sabrina, would even sing to Ruby.

“I can’t thank them enough and one thing is for certain, Lizzie really helped save Ruby’s life.”