Investigation continuing after 'substantial amount' of dead fish found at Camowen River tributary

A LOCAL angling club has voiced their disappointment after a substantial amount of wild fish were found dead on the Camowen River.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) an investigation is now underway in relation to water pollution on January 26.

The incident occurred at the tributary of Camowen River in the Sixmilecross area.

The Loughs Agency have confirmed that fish moralities have been identified.

Speaking on the incident, a spokesperson from Camowen Anglers' Association said: "The committee of Camowen Community Anglers are disappointed to report yet another fish kill that has impacted our club waters resulting in a substantial loss of wild fish stocks.

"The incident has occurred on a tributary of our waters in the Sixmilecross area and details will be announced in due course as we hope you understand, investigations into the cause are at an early stage.

"One of our club bailiffs attended and saw firsthand the results of the pollution and we are saddened that these incidents are still occurring in this day and age."

Of the incident, a DAERA spokesperson said: “A report of water pollution was received on January 26 through the Pollution Hotline, 0800 807060 at 12.40pm.

"NIEA officers were at the reported location at 2.30pm that day and located evidence of water pollution although an active discharge was not ongoing at the time.

"Further inspections had been made downstream of the issue and no dead fish noted at the time.

"Loughs Agency were informed of the situation on January 26, and subsequent inspections by their officers have identified fish mortalities and their investigations are ongoing.”