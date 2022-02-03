Joy as work finally begins on Ballycraigy Primary School facade improvements

THE crumbling exterior of one of Antrim’s most popular primary schools has long-belied the hard work going on inside the building.

And now work has finally begun to repair the windows and facade at Ballycraigy, with an £80,000 funding boost from the Education Authority.

The school announced last week: “We’ve not got good news, we’ve amazing news.

“Monday will see the building work on our school windows and front facades commence.

“The project is starting in the area close to nurture before moving to the front of the building.

“We are so pleased to see the EA invest in the future of our school at the cost of £80,000!

“We know that the building will soon look as magnificent as our grounds and gardens!

“We are all very thankful to our governors including our chairperson Mark Palmer, local MLA Pam Cameron, local councillor Jim Montgomery and our recently retired principal Dr Edwards who helped to ensure this happened!

“Together we can make things happen.”

In 2020, the Antrim Guardian highlighted how parents, teachers and public representatives were concerned that parts of the school was crumbling, with window frames rotting and the facade decaying.

Some windows could not be opened, for fear that they will fall out entirely.

The response was immediate, with a deluge of local reps stepping forward to fight their corner.

UUP councillor Jim Montgomery, who welcomed former Education Minister Peter Weir to Ballycraigy when he was Mayor, said: “I welcome the fact that contractors are now on site to undertake the long over overdue renovations and modernisation of the building.

“After a few false starts and questionable commitments from the department it is good to see that staff and pupils will no longer have to be in sub standard conditions.

“My praise goes to the former principal Hazel Edwards, the current principal and staff and Mark Palmer with the board of governors in never letting this matter drop and kept this issue on the agenda.

“Along with Pam Cameron MLA we lobbied hard for a number of years on this and Pam’s use of questions and lobbying in NI Assembly kept up this agenda to the point that finally the work has started and the new facilities bode well for all in the school and the community.”

DUP South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron added: “I’m delighted that at long last much needed building improvements will begin to take place at Ballycraigy Primary School.

“The persistence of the Board of Governors, Principal and staff, including former principal Hazel Edwards, in fighting for this work has paid off.

“Myself and Councillor Montgomery had been lobbying the Education Authority and Department of Education regarding the condition of windows and exterior facade as well as other aspects of maintenance on the School premises for quite some time.

“Despite some frustrating delays, it’s fantastic to now get this progress.

“We’ll continue to work closely with the school at all levels to ensure it gets the support it deserves.”

Chair of the Board of Governors Mark Palmer said: “I am thoroughly pleased that after over ten years of arguments and disappointment that the Education Authority has finally agreed to the repair works and upgrade that Ballycraigy school needs.

“With Dr Hazel Edwards as Principal and myself as Chairman of the Board Of Governors we consistently had our school repairs at the forefront of any meetings we had.

“With the assistance of Councillor Jim Montgomery and Pam Cameron, who have always given the school support, they pushed previous Education Minister Peter Weir and the current minister Michelle McIlveen to set out timelines and make money available for Ballycraigy Primary school repairs.

“So on behalf of the school community we say thank you to these two for there help.”

Antrim DUP councillor Paul Dunlop said: “As a past Pupil of Ballycraigy Primary School, I am delighted that funds have been secured through the EA to replace windows and front facades.

“The drive and determination of recently retired headmistress Dr Hazel Edwards, on the many times I met with her, was to the forefront on this work being delivered.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the school in the future.”

South Antrim DUP MLA Trevor Clarke also met with school staff and pressed the Department of Education for updates on funding and timescales.