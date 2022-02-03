No changes to Mid-Ulster boundary proposals

PROVISIONAL recommendations for Mid-Ulster by the Local Government Boundaries Commissioner remain unchanged after a period of consultation.

Sarah Havlin said that having “considered all the consultation responses received and the report of the Assistant Commissioner for this District” she had decided to “affirm my provisional recommendations” for Mid-Ulster.

The Commissioner has been tasked to review and make recommendations in respect of the number, boundaries and names of the 11 local government districts in Northern Ireland, and the number, boundaries and names of the wards into which each district is divided.

Ms Havlin published her provisional recommendations last July and they went out for an eight-week consultation.

The Commissioner published her revised recommendations which are subject to a six-week consultation period before she presents her final recommendations to the Department for Communities by 31st May 2022.

However, in respect of Mid-Ulster, Ms Havlin has proposed no further changes to her provisional recommendations.

Last July, those recommendations said that Mid-Ulster District should remain the same size but that there should be some alteration to ward boundaries.

Ms Havlin justified this decision by noting there is a total of 101,427 electors within Mid-Ulster which averages to 2,535 per ward. The recommended changes are designed to ensure electoral balance across the district.

The biggest increase in electoral area size in Mid-Ulster will be Moygashel where 207 electors are proposed to be included, while the Ballysaggart electoral area stands to lose 207 electors as a result of these proposed changes.

Killyman and Loughry stand to gain 205 electors, while Killymeal and Pomeroy will both lose 205 respectively if these proposals are put in place.

Another of the proposed changes could see the Coalisland North electoral ward gain 111 electors, while the Coalisland South ward could lose 111 if these proposals are implemented.

There are a number of smaller changes too, with wards such as Augher and Clogher and Ballymaguigan proposed to lose 28 electors respectively, while Cookstown South stands to gain a total of seven electors.

In her latest report, released last week, Ms Havlin said: “I recommend that the district should remain comprised of 40 wards ... There is a total of 101,427 electors within the district which averages at 2,535 electors per ward and my recommended changes are designed to balance the electorate across the district.”

Full details on how to access and respond to the latest consultation can be found at https://www.lgbc-ni.org.uk/consultation

The closing date for responses is 1st March 2022.