Police are cracking down on Seven Mile Straight speeders

POLICE are acting to crack down on speeding motorists after residents raised concerns about the Seven Mile Straight.

Last July, a Muckamore businessman appealed for help from the authorities, claiming that someone would be killed by a speeding motorist.

Ally Onion said that three vehicles had ploughed into his premises in recent years, and he himself was clipped by a van on the road, which is often used as a route ‘over the hill’ to Belfast by drivers.

There are also multiple properties and housing estates and a business park at the Antrim end.

Mr Onion said that more enforcement and a lower speed limit are needed on the more heavily-populated stretches.

“Three times our building has been hit by cars, the last time there was quite a lot of damage, we have asked and asked and asked the PSNI and councillors to try to get the speed limit reduced, but nothing happens.

“We are business rate payers and our business is on the opposite side of the road.

“My father, who is 79, has to cross that road in a mobility scooter. I have clocked cars at 130mph on a private speed detector lent to me by a friend who takes part in rallies.”

Mr Onion added: “The former Mayor Oran Keenan got ‘slow’ signs painted on the road, but since then, nothing has happened and things are getting worse.

“The police advised me to park my own vehicles in the road, to slow people down.

“One woman crashed into our garden and smashed our gate. I was even clipped and spun round by the wing mirror of a Mercedes van - the driver claimed he didn’t see me.

“The speed limit needs to be reduced to 40 miles per hour as people are just using the road as a race track or a back road to Belfast and not taking into account that people live here. There are walkers, people on bikes and with horses, people running businesses.

“This isn’t a motorway, it is a rural road and something needs to be done.

“People have already died and it is only a matter of time before there is another death.”

Commenting on the original story in the Antrim Guardian, Suzie Goudy said: “My wee sister was killed on this road in 2003 she was 11.

“The driver was estimated to have hit her at approximately 76mph.

“The majority of folk who lived on that road had been asking for years before her death for something to be done.

“Even parked cars swayed with the speed going by.”

And Rachael Grayson added: “Something needs to be done about this road.

“I’ve lived up here three years and there’s been two serious accidents involving cars flipping upside down and landing in fields just feet from my house and garden.

“Luckily nobody has been seriously injured, which is a miracle!

“I’m terrified to let my daughter even play in the garden now.

“So scary!”

This week, a police spokesperson said:

“Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out discussing the speeding issues associated with (the Seven Mile Straight).

“Going forward we will be paying more attention to this particular stretch of road.

“The road is governed by both National - 60mph and 40mph speed restrictions.

“It may look like a long safe stretch of road but there are a considerable number of junctions connecting and crossing over it.

“Pay attention to the road and show some courtesy to the residents on it.

“If not you may end up with a date in court.”