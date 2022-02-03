First Minister, Paul Givan, set to announce resignation

It’s understood that Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Paul Givan, could announce his resignation later today.

While there has been no official statement from the DUP, the BBC’s Nolan Show is reporting that an announcement is expected to be made in a statement delivered by party leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

It is unknown if Mr Givan’s resignation will take effect immediately or from a future date.

Deputy First Minster, Michelle O’Neill, would also lose her position under Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

More to follow.