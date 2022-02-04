Become a beekeeper in 2022

Are you interested in keeping honeybees?

Mid-Ulster Beekeepers' Association and Ulster Beekeepers' Association are running a preliminary beekeeping course starting in February 2022.

The 10-week course will be a mixture of classroom and practical sessions. The classroom sessions will take place on Monday nights over eight weeks and there will be two practical sessions taking place at Loughry apiary.

If you are interested in learning about keeping bees, the Association welcomes new members and aims to promote beekeeping within the Mid-Ulster area. We aim to encourage any new members and provide support for them.

For more information or to book your place on the course, visit www.cafre.ac.uk or call 07702860654 or 07922276445.

Soon we will be getting ready for the 2022 beekeeping season, beginning in April. It will not be until then that we will know how our bees have managed over winter.

Hopefully they are all alive and the 2022 season will be as good as 2021 with lots of honey.