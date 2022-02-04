Domilicary care services on the increase across Trust area

OVER 91,000 visits by Domilicary Care workers were provided to people in the Southern Trust area during 2021.

Duriung the same period 4,654 people in the Southern Trust area received Domilicary Care services.

Of those visits by service providers (statutory and Independent) 38,377 lasted more than 30 minutes with 10,009 lasting 15 minutes or less.

A new report by the Department of Health NI also reveals that 2,267 clients in the Southern Trust area received intensive domilicary care services in 2021.

Survey results

During the survey week in September 2021:

Contact Hours an estimated 299,824 contact hours of domiciliary care were provided by HSC Trusts in Northern Ireland, an increase of 7% (20,845) from the survey week in 2020 (278,979).

The statutory sector provided 27% of domiciliary care contact hours, with 73% provided by the independent sector.

An average of 13.2 domiciliary care contact hours were provided per client, an increase compared to 2020 (13.0).

Clients Receiving Domiciliary Care

HSC Trusts provided domiciliary care services for 22,693 clients, an increase of 6% (1,202) from the survey week in 2020 (21,491).

Domiciliary Care Visits

551,41 domiciliary care visits were provided to clients, 24% from the statutory sector and 76% from the independent sector.

over half (54%) of all domiciliary care visits provided to clients were between 16 and 30 minutes long. Three in ten (31%) visits were 15 minutes or less and under one in seven (15%) were more than 30 minutes long.

10,061 clients received a domiciliary care visit lasting 15 minutes or less, over two-fifths (44%) of all clients receiving domiciliary care.

Clients Receiving Intensive Domiciliary Care

9,843 clients received intensive domiciliary care services, which is defined as 6 or more visits and more than 10 contact hours during the survey week, an increase of 11% compared to the survey week in 2020 (8,895).

their own home. Services may involve routine household tasks within or outside the home,

personal care of the client and other associated domestic services necessary to maintain an

individual in an acceptable level of health, hygiene, dignity, safety and ease in their home.