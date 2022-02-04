Local entrepreneurs are urged to 'Go For It' in 2022

Almost 9,000 entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland have been supported by the Go For It Programme over the past four years, with more than 1,700 new business plans drawn up in 2021.

The scheme, which aims to help entrepreneurs across the country to translate their business idea into reality, is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Mid and East Antrim BC has banded together with Council areas across Northern Ireland to urge local entrepreneurs to Go For It’ in 2022 with the support of the programme. During 2021, Mid and East Antrim BC delivered 138 individual business plans to budding business owners.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business advisors across Northern Ireland. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan, covering everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term sales growth.

Thanks to the help and support of the Go For It Programme, Darren Black from Larne turned his childhood passion for cars into a successful auto detailing business – Blacky’s Detailing Garage.

Darren said: “Whenever I was trying to take it from a part-time venture to a full-time business, I really wasn't sure how to go about it or how to develop a business plan. I got in touch with the Go For It Programme and sat down with my business advisor and they helped me to put together my business plan.

“We looked at everything from market research, location of premises to financial forecasting. It really opened my eyes to what was involved and needed to run a professional business. The business plan was fantastic and really helped me to learn and grow as a business owner.”

William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid an East Antrim Borough Council, said: “It's absolutely fantastic to see new business ventures like Blacky's Detailing Garage seeking the support of the Go For It programme and launching in our Borough.

“Entrepreneurs like Darren are going to drive the economic growth of the Borough for years to come.

“The Go For It Programme, delivered by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, provides new entrepreneurs with accessible, free and tailored support in the start-up stage of their business and I would encourage anyone thinking about starting their own business to get in touch!

Dr Eugene McGuckin, Programme Manager, Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme said: “The Go For It Programme continues to be a fantastic asset in helping entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland access the advice and support they need to develop a business plan.

“Over 9,000 new business plans in three years is a remarkable milestone, and local Councils are really proud that so many entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to establish the business of their dreams with the support of the Go For It Programme.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call: 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com