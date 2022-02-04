Moorfields PS bids farewell to Muriel Cupples after 44 years dedicated service

Moorfields Primary School has said a fond farewell to one of its longest serving members of staff, Mrs Muriel Cupples.

Mrs Cupples retired this week after 44 years of dedicated service as the crossing patrol lady and senior supervisor.

After four decades serving the school, Muriel says it is now time to retire at the grand age of 75.

Speaking to the Guardian, she said: “I always said I would retire at 75 and it was my birthday last Sunday so I kept to my word!”

There is no doubt she has enjoyed her role, and is a well known figure in the school and the local community, having seen in some cases, two generations of the same families make their way through the classroomsl.

“I love the company of the children and my work colleagues and that something I’ll probably miss the most when I retire.

“There have been many faces come and go over the years and now I’m crossing children whose parents I crossed years ago!”

Muriel revealed she first started working at the school when her children were pupils.

“When my children were here the crossing lady at that time was leaving so I thought I would give it a go and here we are 44 years later!”

Many things have undoubtedly changed over Muriel’s tenure, not least the new building Moorfields now enjoys.

She added: “I first started when we were in the old school building obviously, so moving to this new one was a big change for everyone!

“Obviously staff have changed and I’ve even been here through three principles - Mr Stirling, Mrs Scott and Mrs Dawson. They all have had their own personalities and have brought different qualities to the job and I’ve enjoyed working alongside each one.”

Another positive change Muriel witnessed was the reduction of the speed limit outside the school to 20mph.

“This really helps,” explains Muriel. “It’s such a busy road, especially with all the lorries coming from Larne so 20mph at arriving and leaving times is vital.

“I’ve had a few near misses with speeding vehicles over the years so if everyone sticks to the 20mph limit it makes it alot safer for the children.”

Although looking forward to her retirement, there are aspects of the job Muriel says she will greatly miss.

“I’ll miss everyone I work with and of course the children!

“I’ll also miss waving at everyone in the mornings and afternoons because I’ve built up alot of friendships over the years and got to know alot of the parents. I made a great friend through the school, Stella Rea who has sadly passed away, but she was something else and a great lady!

“I’ll also miss the children and hearing all their stories and woes! I’ve seen many a fall and tumble and witnessed many games in the playground over the years and can truthfully say I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Chairman of the school’s Board of Governors, Mr Jim Allister paid tribute to Muriel’s years of service.

He said: “Often schools are valued and judged on the quality of their teaching etc, but equally often the role played by the support staff is taken for granted.

“In Muriel we had for decades that invaluable asset of a dedicated partner in delivering the pastoral care and support to our pupils for which Moorfields is renowned.

“Not only has she kept generations of children safe in crossing the very busy main road, but she has been that reliable, compassionate point of contact for so many. Through all weathers, Muriel was there to do her remarkable job with the understatement that betokens her caring commitment.

“The school is immensely grateful for her decades of service and wish her well in her retirement.”

As Mrs Cupples embarks on this next phase of her life away from Moorfields Primary School she was keen to thank all the staff, pupils and parents for their support over the years.

“I just want to say thank you to every single one of you who have made my time here so pleasant. Also a massive thanks for all the gifts, the cake, the cards and well wishes you all have given me. I’ve made many friendships over the years and I hope they all continue now as I retire.”