Slideshow: Community mucks in to clean up Harryville

HARRYVILLE Residents Association hosted their first ‘Big Clean Saturday’ on January 29, 2022.

This new initiative was launched by the local community group for residents living or working within the Harryville area.

Harryville Residents Association started back in August 2021 with the aim of bolstering community spirit and taking small steps to improve the area.

Chairperson Colin Crawford welcomed everyone to the clean-up and said they were “genuinely blown away and encouraged” by the community’s support towards this new initiative.

He said: “I genuinely hadn’t a clue how it would take off.

“I wasn’t sure if it would work or if the community would even get behind us.”

The 33 volunteers gathered were then split into three teams, spending time cleaning and tidying the Larne Road summer seats, Brooke Park, James Street and Moat Road areas.

During their first clean-up the group collected an amazing 420kg of litter from around the local area.

Colin believes these events will give the residents group a more visible presence within the community, while also providing an opportunity for more local people to become involved in their work.

He said: “The community have told us directly that this will give them great assurance to see our group members actively maintaining the environment as it will send a positive message that we are here to support the community and help to improve lives”.

After returning to Harryville Community Centre the volunteers enjoyed some healthy snacks kindly provided by Ronny McFall the local Tesco Community Champion.

Harryville Residents Association would like to thank those local businesses who have contributed financially towards this new community initiative.

The next ‘Big Clean Saturday’ will take place on Saturday, February 26 meeting at Harryville Presbyterian Church Hall, Casement Street, at 10.00am.

These events are open to everyone in the community, and the organisation would encourage as many people as possible to get involved.

Colin concluded: "We had an amazing morning and the community spirit was very encouraging!

“We have the best committee who are committed to playing a positive role within our community and I just want to publicly thank them for their help and support John Allen, Mandy Turner, Rosie Mccrory, Zarra-louise Bamber, Ann Gibson, Trish Cathcart, Karen Ann and Mya McCrory."