Soaring cost of household bills continues to push up food bank demand

SOARING energy costs and an imminent rise in National Insurance contributions will increase already high reliance on local food banks, a local pastor has warned.

Graham McElhinney, who manages the REACH food bank provided by Life Triumphant Church, Omagh, said that food bank demand has been steadily increasing since autumn, and is likely to spike further as household budgets become even more strained due to sharp rises in the cost of living.

Recent months has seen considerable hikes in the cost of oil, gas and electricity, with the worst yet to come.

According to the Utility Regulator, it is estimated that from April, households and businesses will face a price rise of at least 30 per cent for gas and electricity,

In monetary terms, this could result in local households paying £200 a month for electricity and gas from April on.

Meanwhile, spring will also see workers paying an extra 1.25 percent in National Insurance contributions.

From April, workers on a salary of £20,000 will pay an additional £130 a year, with the rise expected to disproportionately affect people bottom end of the income scale the most.

As one of the three food banks in the Omagh area, the REACH Food Bank on Market Street offers emergency food parcels to those most impacted by what has been described as a 'cost of living crisis'.

Demand

According to Pastor McElhinney, this rise in living costs is constantly pushing up demand.

"There has definitely been an upturn in people coming in to use the service in recent months," he said.

"The rising cost of living is hitting families hard, and those who managed to save money in recent months are finding that it doesn't go far when it comes to running a home.

"People may think that food banks are used more so by migrant communities in Omagh, but that's not strictly true.

"It's people from Omagh, born and bred, who are coming needing help more and more.

"People are discovering that their money isnt going as far as it used to. From October onwards we have seen a rise in demand, and demand has only increased through January.

"Of course, this was to be expected as it is the case every year, as January is a 'five-week' month and people realise there's another week left to get through but no money left.

"People tend to have overspent at Christmas, whether they meant to or not.

Struggling

Pastor McElhinney continued: "People are struggling and its not getting any better.

"Sharp rises in everything from heating oil, electricity to a can of beans, is hitting people hard. Food banks arent going away any time soon.

"Since starting the food bank eight years ago, demand has steadily increased.

"A lot of people are struggling for food in Omagh. There currently are three food banks in Omagh for a town of this size, and it's mind-boggling.

"There is only one large food bank in Derry, and it's three times the size of Omagh. Without a doubt, it's a needed service."

According to Pastor McElhinney, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the precarious financial situation that many are faced with on a daily basis, through no fault of their own, with many being furloughed and even losing their jobs.

"Covid-19 hit everyone very hard," he said. "People were furloughed for months and months, and while 80 per cent of their salary was better than nothing, if it takes 100 per cent to run a house, it simply didn't add up.

"Others had no job to go back to as some businesses didn't survive.

"People are still dealing with the impact of the pandemic, and many are forced to food banks.

"The situation is only getting worse for so many."