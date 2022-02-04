Buchanan backs Givan's decision to stand down

Reporter:
Darren Beattie
Email:
darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk
Friday 4 February 2022 12:28
West Tyrone MLA., Tom Buchanan, has defended Paul Givan's decision to stand down as Northern Ireland First Minister.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Ballymoney Utd look to continue winning ways
Loughgiel Shamrocks and Eoghan Rua reach Ulster Junior Camogie decider
Covid-19 - Thu 3rd February Figures
Coleraine Rugby Club's U16s through to Ulster final
Honda Racing roads debut of new Motul livery at North West 200
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Honours even for Coleraine Firsts
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Rev John Kirkpatrick.
firmus customers are set to see prices soar by over 33%
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130