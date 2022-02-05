Council offering advice with Energy Efficiency Scheme

This Winter and New Year means colder weather with customers looking to purchase gas, coal and oil from local distributors.

Mid-Ulster Council is encouraging residents to take timely advantage of its Energy Efficiency Scheme.

Under the Scheme, residents can contact the Council’s Energy Advisor, who can then provide tailored support for clients on how to be more energy efficient within their homes, including the generation of referrals to other available support schemes.

Chair of Mid-Ulster Council, Cllr Paul McLean said: “If you, or someone you know is struggling with rising energy bills or is living in a cold or damp house, the start of a new year is the perfect time to contact us so that you or someone you know can receive support under the Energy Efficiency Scheme. By giving advice on improving the energy efficiency of our homes, our Scheme can help you to minimise the impact on your household running costs in 2022.”

Depending on the needs of the individual households, the scheme can provide bespoke energy efficiency advice to help lower costs and increase the ability of buildings to hold heat; give information on local oil buying clubs and the Council’s Fuel Stamps Scheme that can reduce or help spread the cost of home heating oil; and assist with onward referrals for heating and insulation grants to improve the energy efficiency of your home. The Energy Efficiency Scheme is one of a number of schemes offered by Mid-Ulster District Council to help residents with energy costs, such as its Affordable Warmth Scheme and Fuel Stamp initiative.