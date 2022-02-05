Eamie hoping to be 'dialysis-free' for wedding day....but wait for kidney transplant continues

WAITING over a decade for a kidney transplant, Omagh woman Eamie Gormley is hoping to be "totally dialysis-free" on her wedding day.

Eamie, 30 - who recently got engaged to her long-term partner Ben Seaman - has lived with kidney problems since the age of six.

She has been waiting for a kidney transplant since 2011, despite being warned back then that she may survive just another five years because of her unique condition.

Three times every week she must visit the Renal Unit at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex where she spends three hours at a time on hemodialysis.

The couple are currently on the lookout for their wedding venue and hope to 'tie the knot' in 2024.

"I recently became engaged to my long-term partner and I want to be able to celebrate our wedding with all our family and friends, knowing I have the burden of dialysis gone," she said in a heartfelt appeal to the public.

"The fact is I actually want to look forward to planning a wedding and not worry about if I’m going to have the energy to even be fit to socialise a full day and not be sick or physically exhausted.

"However, it's a world away right now because the only one I’ve known consists of three weekly sessions of hemodialysis, 52 weeks a year.

"Here’s the best part - that’s been going on for 11 years come this May!

"I want to be totally dialysis-free for my wedding and I can be but only with your help."

As a child, Eamie was diagnosed with a kidney disease called Dense Deposit Disease - a rare autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys and the eyes.

The treatment leaves Eamie feeling exhausted.

For almost seven years, she was able to live close to a normal life when at the age of 13, Eamie received a call that she would receive a kidney from the deceased donor list.

But just before her 20th birthday she found herself back on dialysis after the devastating news that her body was rejecting the organ.

She has had family members who have been tested but unfortunately have not been a match.

"I have been waiting 11 years for a kidney transplant due to my body having 99 per cent antibodies, therefore, being harder to get a potential match than the average person," Eamie explained.

"Basically, the more antibodies anyone has the harder it is to match successfully with a potential transplant.

"Over these 11 years I’ve had three potential matches for a transplant but sadly none of them ultimately happened for different reasons and as always completely out of my control.

"As time goes on, the wait goes on but the hope of that ‘Perfect Call’ gets less and less and for that I’m drained.

"I am tired. I feel down but I know I’m not out. A lot of these calls are from a pool matching system whereby blood samples are taken routinely and people are put into a pool hoping for a computer scientific generated match."

Dialysis is physically and mentally exhausting on Eamie and yet she has simply no choice but to keep going.

"If I don’t receive dialysis it is a fact I would slip into cardiac arrest and die. I just want to be free of all that burden in my life and those dialysis sessions.

"I want to be able to look forward to my future, to my wedding and feel 'normal', as my life has been put on hold so much what with being at the mercy of a dialysis machine for these past 10-plus years."

Eamie remains hopeful that someone will come forward and answer her call - and she is feeling spirited after her friend underwent successful transplant surgery earlier this year.

"A good friend of mine received a transplant from his friend in the summer of 2021 and both are doing great. Both are now back at work and enjoying life to the full.

"If this is something you think you can help me with, please visit DonateLife.co.uk".