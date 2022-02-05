Out of hours GP services 'under considerable pressure' - MLA

OUT of hours GP services are under "considerable pressure," a local MLA has warned.

Rosemary Barton, of the Ulster Unionist Party, voiced her concerns at a recent debate in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Ms Barton has said problems have arisen due to increasing demand, a shortage of GPs and a reluctance by many to work in out-of-hours.

She said: "There is no doubt that the GP out of hours service is under some considerable pressure.

"Indeed it’s been under pressure for some time. Fermanagh and South Tyrone is no exception to that and unfortunately it’s proving more and more difficult to find GPs willing to work in the service.

"I’ve also heard the exact same pressures being raised even in Belfast out of hours, so it’s not just a challenge in the more rural areas of Northern Ireland.

"The fears being raised about the current service are absolutely valid in my mind.

"Whenever people sometimes have to wait longer for a call back, or especially when they hear that the service has been unable to fill certain shifts, of course it will cause concern."

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative continued: "But equally I know of people who have had to use the service in Fermanagh, even very recently, who were actually very pleased with it and complimentary and grateful for the care that they received.

"I want to thank the staff that work within it, whether they be the GPs, the nurses advisors or the receptionists answering the phones.

"Let us remember they are working hours when many people are at home fast asleep.

"They are working on weekends when most people are spending quality time with families or meeting up with friends.

"Of course these very unsocial working hours are then being compounded by the sheer volume and complexity of calls being received.

"From shift to shift the staff have no idea who is going to be at the end of the next call.

"It could be a distressed parent of a very young child or it could be a family member supporting a loved one in their final hours at home.

“Or, it could be absolutely any one of the multitude of scenarios in between.

"So it’s not really surprising that even those who spent years training to be a GP sometimes are reluctant to take up working in the service, not least because of pressures from their other in hours work.

"So we know what the problems are - increasing demand, a shortage of GPs and a reluctance by many to work in out of hours.

"In terms of increasing demand I applaud the progress the Minister has made with his No More Silos policy.

"I know even from a practical day to day perspective many clinicians working within the South West Acute Hospital are especially grateful for the introduction of Phone First which has allowed many patients to be triaged and referred elsewhere.

“It has also been well received by many callers and patients.

"Whilst the shortage of GPs is as a result of a previous failure to adequately workforce plan I do welcome the fact that we are training many more GPs now than previously.

"However I would urge the Minister to ensure that officials remain mindful of likely future demand and to continue to challenge when necessary.

"It’s essential that the Department of Health learns from the catastrophic mistakes and failures to act from several years ago.

"The new output of graduates from Magee should help and I do hope we will see a few more steered towards the South West."