Four released as investigation continues

FOUR people arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a paramilitary-style attack in 2019 and criminality linked to violent dissident republican activity have been released following questioning.

Two men, both aged 34, were arrested following searches in the Strabane and surrounding area on February 3, while a 52-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on the same day.

A 28-year-old woman was also arrested in Merseyside by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland with the support of officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Merseyside Police.

Confirming the four have been released following questioning, a police spokesperson said: "The investigation continues."