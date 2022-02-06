Castlewellan burglary appeal

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house in the St Malachy’s Drive area of Castlewellan on Friday evening

Detective Sergeant Best said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that four masked men entered the property and searched it, before making off empty handed.

“One of the men was described as being approximately 6 ft in height, and well built.

“The occupants of the house, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, were both inside at the time of the incident. They were not physically injured, but were understandably left very shaken.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1636 of 04/02/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/