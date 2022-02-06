Giants take the wheel with Moneymore's J&K Coaches

THE Belfast Giants have stepped their long-running partnership with Moneymore-based J&K Coaches up a gear for the 2021/22 season.

J&K Coaches, one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing coach companies, have been proud partners of the Belfast Giants since 2011 and return as the team’s official Coach Hire Company and player sponsor of netminder, Tyler Beskorowany, this season.

Commenting on the partnership, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: “We are on the road for a lot of away games throughout the season and having J&K Coaches on board ensures the team can travel in comfort and style and arrive ready for the game ahead.

“J&K Coaches will also play a vital role for our fans who support the Giants on the road for away games, as well as groups who attend home games from the Greater Belfast area and beyond.”

Jim Quinn, director of J&K Coaches said: “J&K Coaches are delighted to partner with Belfast Giants once again. Myself and the team at J&K would like to take this opportunity to wish Belfast Giants and their management every continued success in their forthcoming campaigns.”

J&K Coaches operate a large fleet of luxurious coaches and mini coaches all over the UK, Ireland and Europe.