St Louis Grammar School receives 'Spirit of Catholic Education Award'

ST Louis Grammar School in Ballymena received a "Spirit of Catholic Education Award" at St Mary’s University College last week.

The award was presented as part of Catholic Schools Week 2022 which ran from January 23- 30, January.

The Diocese of Down and Connor, recognising and paying tribute to the inspiring work within its schools, presented nine schools from across the Diocese with the "Spirit of Catholic Education Award" and St Louis Grammar School was the only Ballymena school to be receive the award.

The nine schools received the award in recognition of their outstanding work and commitment to partnership and outreach to support pupils, families, parishes and the wider community and for the priority that they give to promoting and delivering the ethos and values of Catholic education.

The "Spirit of Catholic Education" Awards are presented annually in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week to celebrate outstanding contributions to Catholic Education.

Each year, Catholic Schools Week provides a timely focus on the role and significance of the school family as experienced within the lives of children and young people today. It also provides an opportunity to affirm and pay tribute to the ongoing work of teachers as they seek to form young people in their intellectual, moral, spiritual and social development.

The Catholic Schools’ Support Service (Down and Connor) congratulates each award-winning school.

These schools are representative of and showcase how teachers across the diocese embed an ongoing commitment to living out the "Spirit of Catholic Education".

In a social media post, the school said: "We are delighted to have been awarded with Distinction, the Spirit of Catholic Education Award 2022.

“This is in recognition of the school’s commitment to partnership and community outreach as outlined in the Down and Connor Catholic Ethos: A Framework for Self-Reflection."