Helping Families Re-Connect to Key Services

The DEA’s of Newry and Slieve Gullion delivered a Family Connection Event on 2 February 2022.

The event was held in Kileavy Castle and focused on connecting families to supports and

services provided by local organizations. Rural Health Partnership South Armagh, Clanrye

Group and Bolster gave presentations and taster sessions of the services and programme supports they offer.

Also attending on the day were a range of information stands including Citizens Advice NI, Children and Young People Services, P.I.P.S., SureStart, and Volunteer Now.

As an additional treat Emer Maguire, Singer & Comedian provided lighted hearted sketch on family life.

Opening the event Council Chair Person Cathy Mason said that “Improving the health and wellbeing of the community is a priority that features proximately in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council strategy, and today’s event is an example of our commitment to delivering on that priority.”

The event was delivered by the Slieve Gullion and Newry DEA’s and funded through the Department of Communities as part of an initiative to help improve the health and wellbeing in

the area.