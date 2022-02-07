Man doused with fuel in Carnlough attack

A property and luxury vehicle have been destroyed by fire after an attack in Carnlough last night.

At 7pm masked men entered the property on the Whitehill Road in Carnlough where a man was retrieving items from his roofspace.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "It was reported around 7pm that the victim, who had been retrieving items from his roofspace, noticed two masked men in the hallway of his property and another on the stairs. All three were masked.

"One of the men then demanded money from the victim. During this time heating oil was dispersed around the property and a vehicle which was parked outside and both were set alight. One of the suspects then threatened the victim before dousing his trousers with the accelerant.

"The suspects then made off in the direction of the Whitehill Road.

"One of the suspects is described as being over 6 foot tall and of stocky build with green eyes.

"The second suspect is described as being around 30-years-old. The third is described as around 5 foot 8 inches tall and of a thin build.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1570 of 06/02/22.”