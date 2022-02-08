Ballymena Runners support Air Ambulance

THANKS to the generosity of runners and spectators at Race Over the Glens on New Year's Day, committee member (and ROTG Course Director) Aidy Dodds was able to present a cheque for £900 to Air Ambulance NI.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

From inception to August 2021 the medical crew have been tasked 2,430 times.

The service was called out on 229 occasions from January – March 2021, an increase of 30 % on the previous year and a 73% increase from 2018.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains, and limbs.

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2million each year to maintain this service so public donations are crucial.

Fundraising has been severely impacted by Covid19, so Ballymena Runners are delighted to be able to play a small part in supporting this worthy cause.