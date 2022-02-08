First phase of Shared Campus nears completion

THE first phase of the £11m Shared Campus between Limavady High School and St Mary’s Limavady is due to be completed on Friday (February 11).

The state-of- the-art STEM centre will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and will be a blueprint for the future education of children in Northern Ireland.

It is understood that pupils from both schools will be using this facility after the half term break.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Mr Mornin, Principal of Limavady High School, expressed his delight at these exciting times for both schools and indeed the community of Limavady.

He said: “The delivery of this state of the art STEM centre will allow pupils from both schools to develop their skills further and already we have been working with a number of companies who are willing to support this project.”

