High tide waves swamp Benone car park

LITERAL shock waves were spread over Benone Strand on Sunday morning as a sudden surge of high tide sea water engulfed the car park.

A video circulating online showed the aftermath as the water rushed towards the crowds gathered on the beach near Limavady. Numerous cars could be seen surrounded by water, while empty pet baskets were also swept away but fortunately no animals were harmed.

Ballykelly Fitness Instructor, Aaron Heaney who had parked his car for a morning sea dip, explained how the event unfolded.

He told the Northern Constitution: “I go down most Sundays for a sea dip and seen the same thing happen a couple of weeks ago so I was weary when I first seen it was so rough.

“The freak surges came in every now and again and quite a few cars got caught up in it even though they had parked far back on the slip way.

“The way the beach is shaped when the water comes in so far and so quickly, it is forced down the main entrance.

“Luckily, I had my van parked up at the side so it was just touching the wheels but it was scary all the same.”

A spokesperson for Maritime and Coast Guard Control based in Bangor said further wave surges were expected into the afternoon on Sunday, but the worst had passed.

They encouraged the public not to put themselves into danger attempting to capture any photographs, never to turn their back on waves and to “stay high and stay dry”, by keeping away from dangerous and rough sea conditions.