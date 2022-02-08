Police attend shooting incident at Carnbane industrial estate

Police in Newry are currently in attendance at a shooting incident in the Carbane Industrial Estate this afternoon, Tuesday February 8th.

At approximately 11.55am, a report was received that a man had been shot in the legs. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

There are no further details at present.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information or dashcam footage in relation to it, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 679 08/02/22.

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/