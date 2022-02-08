Veterans' Roadshow visits Antrim

FORMER South Antrim MP Danny Kinahan, who left political life to become the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner, is bringing his Roadshow to Antrim.

The event will be held from 3pm to 5pm on February 8 - and he has urged local people to attend.

“One of the main issues that I’ve heard from veterans as I’ve travelled throughout Northern Ireland is that many veterans don’t know where to go for help or don’t know what support is out there for them,” said Mr Kinahan.

“It is therefore hoped that these Roadshows will go some way to help address this problem.

Current MP Paul Girvan welcomed the opportunity to offer advice and support to those who have served in the Armed Forces.

“The creation of a Veterans’ Commissioner was a key ask of the DUP under the New Decade, New Approach Agreement,” he said.

“The Commissioner’s role is to promote the interests of veterans and to ensure they receive the support they need.

“I am delighted that a Veterans’ Information Roadshow will be held in Antrim this week.

“This will include assistance with the Victims’ Payment Scheme application process, sign posting to charities and support groups and an outline of how the Commissioner can advance the interests and needs of veterans and their families across South Antrim.

“The service and sacrifice of our brave men and women can never be forgotten and this event is an important opportunity to ensure their voice is heard.

“I would encourage veterans and their families to attend this information event.”

Email commissioner@nivco.co.uk or by phone 07971833169 for more information about the event.