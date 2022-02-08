Mid Ulster Rates Anticipated To Be 2nd Lowest In NI

The new rate struck by Mid Ulster District Council is anticipated to mean that local ratepayers will have the second lowest rates in Northern Ireland, with just over £16 added to the yearly bill of an average ratepayer.



At a special meeting this evening (7 February 2022), the Council agreed to generate almost £1M in savings and additional income in order to offset an increase in the rate, holding the rise to 3.9% and ensuring that Mid Ulster is once again likely to have one of the lowest rates of all eleven councils here.



Facing into another year of uncertainty around the level of central government funding to be received, the continuing impact of the pandemic and an excessively high rate of inflation, the Council has had to contend with more than £4.1M of additional financial pressures beyond its control.



Rising energy, fuel, insurance and payroll costs, together with the funding required for waste disposal contracts accounted for more than £2M of the financial pressures, while 2.83% of the 3.9% rise is the result of the Council’s decision to agree a 0% rise in rates in 2021-2022.



However, the Council has confirmed its commitment to the continued delivery of an ambitious capital investment programme, valued at more than £80M in the next 3 years, building on the multi-million pound investment across Mid Ulster in the previous 18 months.



While 2021 saw the completion of extensive work at Maghera Leisure Centre to create a new 3G pitch and floodlighting, an upgraded play park and a trim trail at a cost of more than £1M, in 2022 the focus for leisure will turn to Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown with plans for a new £2.6M athletics track and pitch expected to go live and further developments expected in the realisation of the £6.5M Gortgonis leisure and community health hub.

Also in the year ahead, a £1.9M refurbishment of recycling facilities in Magherafelt will be completed, together with a £2.6M ‘small settlement’ scheme which will see a dozen villages benefit from new facilities.



Currently there also 10 projects, representing a spend of £1.8M which are due to be completed by late spring this year.



They include a £340K revitalisation scheme in Coalisland which will bring environmental improvements to the Lineside area of the town, creating a new pedestrian walkway, with the towpath also receiving a complete landscaping make-over.



Coalisland will also join Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt as one of the towns where ‘shared community spaces’ are to be created, with retractable awnings, barriers and planters, heaters, and benches and seating areas to be installed at the start of the canal.



£197K improvement works to the courtyard area and car park at Pomeroy Forest are currently also underway and a £210K scheme at Iniscarn Forest has also started to create an all-ability play area, covered outdoor seating area and parking.



The final phase of the redevelopment of Ballyronan Marina is also underway, as Ballyronan Wood becomes the latest part of the marina site to be rejuvenated in a £175K project.

Play parks in Moygashel, Cookstown and Magherafelt are the latest to be earmarked for redevelopment in 2022 as part of the Council’s £2.6M Public Parks and Play Five Year Strategic Plan (2020-2025) and the work follows the upgrade of more than 20 play parks since 2020.



The overall rates which residents pay is based on the district rate set by local councils and the regional rate which is set by the NI Assembly. In Mid Ulster, only 42% of the domestic rates paid go towards funding council services and facilities. 58% funds the services provided centrally. This means the overall aggregate rate increase for Mid Ulster ratepayers (that is, the total of the district rate and regional rate) is estimated to be 1.69% (domestic) and 1.82% (non-domestic).



For further information about the district rate in Mid Ulster, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/rates