City of Culture bid could be a 'turbo boost'

ARMAGH’S bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025 has been given important backing with the Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office promising his ‘full throttle support’.

The Minister, Conor Burns, visited Armagh last week to brief council on the Government’s Levelling Up programme but also heard about the council’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2025.

Armagh has reached the longlist of the last eight bids - the only bid from Northern Ireland left in the running.

Following a record 20 bids, the other seven longlisted locations are Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.

For the first time, each longlisted bidder will receive £40,000 to develop a full application.

Explaining his visit and the Levelling Up Programme the Minister said: “The view of the Prime Minister is that there are communities in all parts of the UK that have, in some senses, fallen behind, haven’t the same opportunities and life chances. Prosperity and opportunity are a legitimate interest for the Government of the United Kingdom in every part of the United Kingdom.

“It’s not about trying to go round everybody but it’s about working in partnership with different delivery agencies be that the Northern Ireland Executive or, in the case we are talking today, local councils working in partnership to deliver shared goals for the benefit of all parts of the UK.”

He said the hefty document outlining the Levelling Up programme was the fruits of that consultation that has been ongoing for a couple of years, with the pandemic also ongoing.

He added: “Now fortunately as we are looking at the pandemic in the rearview mirror this is the real beginning of the delivery phase of the Government’s priorities in its domestic agenda.

“So today I am here to talk about the City Deal Growth Fund and to talk about the opportunities and challenges facing this area, which are in many ways a microcosm of the challenges facing Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland has a higher proportion of economically inactive adults than any other part of the UK, it has the highest proportion of adults who have no qualifications and relatively much lower productivity overall than the UK average.

“It is very much our determination to work with local partners, Executive and Councils, to challenge some of those problems and to try and give people opportunity.”

He went on: “The bid for the City of Culture could be transformative to both the perception of this area and turbo-charging the local economy.”

Mr Burns pointed out he was touring some local projects to see the working being done, including a visit to the Gaol, and he quipped: “A politician goes to jail.”

On a more serious note he added: “It is the only place in Northern Ireland to reach the final eight shortlist and therefore I can without any conflict of interest give it my full throttle support and active help, which I intend to do.”

When the Ulster Gazette asked what the Minister could do to assist in the City of Culture bid he responded: “I heard their presentation and I’m going to look at some things that are part of the pitch why this is an attractive place to be awarded that status.

“In terms of what I’m proactively doing, I have just made the offer , representatives will want to come over to London, they will want to talk to people who are in positions of influence and I’ve offered to be longside them when they do that. So if they want to bring people together I’m more than happy to host such a gathering in the House of Commons.

“Because it’s the only one in Northern Ireland and, frankly because no one near my constituency in Dorset is on the shortlist I’m in the happy position of being able to give them my full throttle support.”

And his final words on the Levelling Up Programme: “It is categorically not a case of a Government Minister arriving with a suitcase full of cash and telling people you re going to have this extension or that railway line or give money to a college so you can have an extra 100 people learning a particular skill. That is not what this is about, this about listening to, consulting with the people who best what’s needed in their area, the people who live and work in them and we want to listen to them through their representatives and work with them to make sure the funding is going to projects and initiatives that are going to deliver real tangible benefits for those communities that receive it.”