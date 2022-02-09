Country girl Orlaith's musical dreams continue to flourish

A PLUMBRIDGE singer is entertaining crowds near and far, armed with her trusty fiddle and an ever-growing repertoire of songs.

Orlaith Furey is a well-known face in the local music scene, having mesmerised viewers as a hopeful in TG4's Glór Tíre in 2018.

And four years on, her musical ambitions continue to flourish.

Growing in confidence as both a vocalist and a songwriter, recent months have been characterised by song releases, live shows at well-known venues far and wide, and a reconnection with her country roots.

Orlaith's whirlwind musical journey, which took her the length and breadth of Ireland and has brought her back to her County Tyrone, can be summed up in her latest release, 'I'm Gonna be a Country Girl Again', a cover by Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The song, whose protagonist describes a return to their country upbringing, mirrors Orlaith's own experiences. She admits that while she has tried numerous different musical styles over the years, she had found herself continually coming back to her beloved country roots.

It is this authenticity, along with her relentless desire to present her true self through music, that saw Orlaith's latest single peaking at number three on the ITunes Country Music Charts December, and passing the likes of Taylor Swift and other world-famous artists.

"I really love the song and was really keen to cover it, as it really describes my life and experiences," Orlaith explained. "People have asked me did I write it, because it is so accurate for me!

"I suppose it resonates with so many, and in my case, I have tried different things in life, I have studied, got my University degrees and saw many new places. But I have always found myself drawn back to country music."

‘Surreal’

Orlaith continued: "The fact that it went to number three on official Itunes country chart was simply unbelievable. Truthfully it still hasn't sunk in.

"Brian Kerrigan, the producer of the track, rang me in the early hours of the morning to tell me that the song was near the top of the charts. I was so delighted and tears were streaming down my face.

"I just never thought it was possible, as there is so much competition out there, especially on ITunes. So there I was, at number three on the charts, with Taylor Swift at number four. It was surreal."

With her latest release clearly hitting the right notes with listeners, Orlaith is keen to continue building her following by regular gigs and further releases.

However, she is also adamant that she stays true to herself within her music. This, she feels, is her duty as a musician.

"The song really resonated with people and I am over the moon about that," she said. "Overall, I'm trying to do something a wee bit different with my music. I'm not trying to be someone I'm not, I'm not going for that manufactured style, and I don't sing with American accent. I sing with my own authentic voice, and it seems to go down well.

"Nowadays I feel people don't buy into this falseness, and they like the fact that I'm just me. I am keen to maintain this as I work to become more established and continue to put my name out there."

As Orlaith continues to lay the foundation blocks of an extremely promising music career, she, like all musicians, is acutely aware of the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

New opportunities

However, resilience proved key, and lockdown brought new opportunities for virtual gigs and shows.

"In 2020, I was only getting going and back out and about to venues after my child turned six-months-old," she said. "Then lockdown hit and I had the rug pulled from under me. Live gigs were cancelled for everyone, and no matter how big or small you were as a musician, you were impacted.

"I decided I would do a few lives to keep the thing moving, and I am pleased to say they proved very popular. I had a lovely amount of people contacting me saying that they really looked forward to the streams.

"I was playing to people who might not have seen anyone for days on end due to lockdown. It was a privilege to bring some light into people's lives during what was a very uncertain time."

For Orlaith, getting out to perform again 2021 post-lockdown was a breath of fresh air - these feelings are perfectly encapsulated in another one of her 2021 releases, 'Remember Me'.

"My first post-lockdown single, 'Remember Me', was released in September and it was kind of like a wee introduction, or reintroduction, to me!", Orlaith said. "I went off the scene for a short period when I had my child, and was only getting back out when the first lockdown hit, so I was wondering if anyone would even remember who I was.

"Thankfully, people are still supporting me and I have built up a following that I wasn't aware that I had. One Sunday night I was playing in Irvinestown and I was looking around the room and I realised that I knew everyone there. A group came up to me and said they were only here because of me, and that lifted my whole week.

"As a musician, you are constantly struggling away trying to make it work and often ask yourself, 'am I making anything of this?' But when people actually go out of their way to hear you, it really makes you feel like your doing something worthwhile. It leaves you grinning like a Cheshire cat on the way home!"

In coming months Orlaith is looking forward to performing at venues in Tyrone and beyond, and when she can find the time, delving further into songwriting and recording.

"I am continuing to work on my original music and hopefully will be some of it out there and see what people think. Of course, the situation is very fluid at the moment and who knows where we will be in a few months with the pandemic.

"This said, the Covid-19 situation has taught me to be adaptable and just go with the flow, whatever may happen. The situation is so unpredictable, but I'm looking forward to playing at more venues near and far and seeing what the future holds."