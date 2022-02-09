Gala Night and Charity Auction to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI in memory of Naomi Lynn

A Gala Dinner and Charity Auction in memory of Naomi Lynn, who tragically lost her life alongside her friend Andrew Burke in 2020, will be held at the Tullyglass House Hotel on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6.30pm.

After a long year and various hurdles along the way due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Gala Dinner and Charity Auction organised in memory of the very popular young woman is finally going ahead.

Naomi and Andrew, both in their early 20s, were involved in a fatal road traffic accident near Glarryford on February 19, 2020,

Tributes and condolences poured in from many friends, colleagues, and family members mourning the tragic loss of the two young friends.

Naomi's parents, Bryan and Barbara, decided to organise a Gala Night in order to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI, as well as to raise awareness of the critical services the Air Ambulance provides.

The event, originally planned for last year was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, however, with these measures now easing, the event is scheduled to take place on February 19.

Naomi's father Bryan Lynn told the Ballymena Guardian: “Just knowing that this amazing charity was on the scene so quickly and did everything they could for Naomi and her friend Andrew has been such a comfort to us.

"And knowing the fantastic work they continue to do for other families like ours means we know how important it is to support this truly amazing cause.

"Since the event was first postponed, there have been many times that the family have questioned if and when the event should go ahead.

"Remembering Naomi and her friend, and supporting the Air Ambulance is so important to the family. But at the same time, Covid has had a huge impact, as many well know.

"With the recent easing of restrictions, the time now feels right for the event to go ahead.

"And it’s shaping up to be a really special night with prosecco and renowned harpist Les Magee playing on arrival, a fabulous four course gala meal, a fantastic charity auction and raffle with some really fantastic prizes, music by the Coves and DJ to follow.

“We would love to see as many people there as possible. Friends and family of Naomi or just anyone who would like to have a night to remember in support of this amazing cause.

Tickets are £55 and are still available from Milanos, Ballymena.

A spokesperson from Air Ambulance NI said: " “We are very grateful to Bryan and the family for organising this evening in memory of Naomi.

"We all wish that the outcome could have been different.

"The funds raised will give hope to another patient and family in the worst situation and provide an opportunity for the family and local community to honour Naomi’s memory.”