Harryville residents urged to engage with Community Consultation for Ballymena's first Home Bargains store at Queen Street

RESIDENTS in the Harryville area are being urged to engage with a Pre-Application Community Consultation (PACC) regarding the proposed construction of Ballymena's first Home Bargains store at Queen Street.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley attended The Braid last week to view plans and urged his constituents, who live near the proposed site, to “look carefully at proposals for Home Bargains development and submit opinions and ideas”.

According to the consultation documents, the development will represent an estimated £8.5million investment to the local economy, around 80-100 retail jobs upon opening, as well as 70-80 jobs during construction.

It is estimated that £800,000-£900,00 in local wages will be paid per annum and business rates of £210,000 will be payable annually.

The consultation will run until February 18, 2022 and respondents can complete comment cards either online by visiting homebargainsballymena.com or by returning a comment card which will be delivered to dwellings and businesses within the vicinity of the proposal site.

All interested parties, especially those who live near the planned retail outlet, are being encouraged to provide their feedback regarding the plans.

This feedback will be shared with the design team and will help to shape proposals prior to the submission of a planning application.

A PAAC Report will be prepared which will provide a summary of all feedback, responses and how any appropriate feedback has been incorporated into the final proposals for the scheme.

This report will be submitted as part of the Full Planning Application to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Q Street Assets Ltd is the applicant company and has reached an agreement with Home Bargains to seek to develop a new Home Bargains store in Queen Street.

It is understood that all neighbours within 200m of the site will receive a copy of the planning notice and the key application documents.

This will include the residents on Queen Street, Toome Road, Riverside Terrace, Wakehurst Road, Wakehurst Park, Paradise Avenue, Ladysmith Terrace and Railway Street.

Drawings submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in December 2021 illustrated a proposed 30,000 square foot Store, with a 7,620 square foot Garden Centre area attached to the main unit.

The location for the discount chain is at the former grounds of Ballymena Construction Company on Queen Street, known to locals as the old 'pipe yard'

The proposed location borders existing businesses to the north, the railway line to the west, Queen Street to the east and former industrial lands to the south.

Dwellings are located on both sides of Queens Street.

The application site extends to 1.83ha (4.5 acres) and is within easy walking distance to Ballymena town centre, as well as the shops and services in the Harryville area.

Plans for the retail unit with garden centre also include 145 car parking spaces - including disabled and parent and child spaces -10 cycle spaces. as well as landscaping.

Home Bargains is a chain of stores founded in 1976 by Tom Morris in Liverpool, England, as Home and Bargain.

It is the trading name of TJ Morris Ltd and is one of the UK's fastest growing discount retailers.

The company stocks up to 4,000 branded product lines, and employs over 22,000 people from head office staff to warehouse and shop staff, across more than 500 stores.

TJ Morris remains a family-run and family-owned business.

Home Bargains is a major supermarket operator and a recognised brand in Northern Ireland.

The popular retailer carries a wide range of top quality, high street brands - from health and beauty products to household goods, food, toys and much more.

Those who wish to engage with the consultation can log on to https://homebargains

ballymena.com or return a delivered comment card.

You can also telephone 028 9026 7099 or write to MCE, 83/85 Victoria Street, Belfast BT1 4PB.