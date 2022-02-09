Recruitment difficulty stalls community safety warden scheme extension

THE extension of a community safety warden scheme into the rural areas of the district has been delayed due to difficulty in filling the posts, it has emerged.

Derry City and Strabane District Council currently employs 11 community safety wardens to provide high visibility patrols and engagement in anti-social behaviour in hotspots in the DEAs of Foyleside, Moor, Faughan, Waterside and Ballyarnett.

The team has provided an occasional service to the Sperrin and Derg DEAs when they had capacity to do so.

In June last year, councillors passed a motion by Castlederg-based Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairí McHugh, recognising that there is "a deficit in this service within our rural towns and villages" and asking council to commit "to work with PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Housing Executive, DfC (Department for Communities), DoJ (Department of Justice) and other relevant departments to fund and establish the roll-out of the community warden scheme into the rural towns and villages of the Derg and Sperrin DEAs."

An update on the roll-out was provided to councillors at October's Health and Community committee where councillors were advised that staff from the local PCSP were subsequenly tasked to identify a budget to provide the service to the two areas and secured approval to pilot the scheme until March 2022.

It was confirmed that two community safety wardens will be appointed providing a 27 hour/week service, working three nights (5.30pm to 3am) between Thursday and Sunday.

"The PCSP will work with our partners in PSNI, DfC, Housing Executive and DoJ to secure the required funding support to sustain the service beyond March 2022," councillors were told, with an estimated annual cost to provide the service per annum valued at £60,000.

The posts had been internally advertised and depending on applicants being successful, at the time it was suggested that the scheme "could be operational within six weeks".

"If none of the internal candidates are deemed suitable council will advertise the posts externally which will obviously increase the timeline.

"The provision of the service in Derg and Sperrin follows the commitment in the respective Local Growth Plans to work with statutory partners to help establish support services…to enable residents and the most vulnerable people in our area to live in safer communities," October's council reported added.

At that same meeting, councillors were advised by the PCSP manager that the internal recruitment process had been concluded, with two acceptable applicants being offered the positions.

He advised that at that stage council were waiting on acceptance of the posts and that commencement should be within the six-week timeframe.

However, the posts were subsequently externally advertised in November, with council indicating to this newspaper that shortlisting and interviews were planned before the Christmas break.

Asked recently if there had been any further progress on filling the positions, council indicated that a fresh recruitment process is now being initiated.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately a recruitment process had failed to identify two successful candidates for the advertised community safety warden posts.

"However, we recognise the need to fill the positions as soon as possible to meet the need identified in the Castlederg and Sperrin areas and the positions will be re-advertised in the coming weeks.

"We would encourage anyone with an interest in promoting community safety to apply.​​"