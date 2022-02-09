'Walk for Tommy' raises over £10,700 for Air Ambulance fund

A WALK in memory of the late Tommy Nugent from Killyclogher, who tragically passed away in September 2019, has raised enough for two days of service for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) charity.

Over 1,000 people from across Tyrone came out for to remember the well-known Killyclogher St Mary’s GAA club man in a walk in the Gortin Glens on Sunday, January 2.

Patrick McCrory, from Killyclogher GAA, said: “We wanted to organise something as a club to remember our highly esteemed member and friend, Tommy Nugent.

"Given the current climate with Covid, we thought an outdoor walk would be the best option - it allowed people of all ages to participate safely as well as share stories and memories of Tommy.

"We created an online fundraising page for those people who couldn’t make the event and then we had a collection on the day resulting in an overall total of £10,747 raised in Tommy’s memory.

"Glen Park Estate then provided refreshments for everyone afterwards which was greatly appreciated by everyone.”

The Nugent family extended their thanks for the support of the event.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone who made the walk for Tommy such a successful, memorable and heart-warming event.

"We thank all those who were able to venture to the Glens and those who made the steps in many other necks of the wood.

"We thank all those who made donations to Air Ambulance NI, both on the day and online.

"Your generosity will never be forgotten and will make such a difference in supporting the work of this invaluable charity.

"We give special thanks to Pat McCrory and Michael Ward for their efforts in the planning and organising of the event. Without them it would not have been possible, and we thank Killyclogher GAA for their continued support.

"Thank you to the stewards and collectors for giving up their time and to Richard and Selina Beattie and all the staff at Glen Park Estate for their hospitality and refreshments.

“Thanks to Air Ambulance NI for all the work they do in our communities and particularly for the difference they made to our family, giving us the precious gift of time when it mattered most.

"And lastly, we thank everyone for keeping the memory of Tommy alive…'To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die'."

Damien McAnespie, area fundraising manager for Air Ambulance NI, added: “On behalf of the entire service I want to thank Killyclogher GAA and the Nugent family in raising an incredible amount of money for the helicopter emergency medical service.

"It speaks volumes as to how highly regarded Tommy was not only in the Killyclogher and Omagh area but also across Tyrone and further afield.

"At a fundraising requirement of £5,500 per day to maintain and sustain Air Ambulance NI, this donation will keep the service operational for nearly two days.

"At an average tasking rate of two calls every day, this donation could save the lives, brains and limbs of four individuals somewhere in Northern Ireland following a serious trauma or medical incident.”