£57,000 flooding alleviation scheme for Pearse Gardens,

A £57,000 flooding alleviation scheme at Pearse Gardens in Strabane is due to commence on Monday, February 14.

Announcing the commencement of the works, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: "I met residents last year and reassured them of my commitment to seeking ways to alleviate the effects of the flooding and to introducing measures that will help prevent flooding.

"I committed during my time as Minister to taking action to protect homes and businesses from flooding.

"These works are designed to alleviate the flooding in this area that occurs during periods of heavy rain. This will make a real difference to people's lives.

"I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed."

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to close the street from 8am to 6pm daily from Monday 14 to Saturday, March 26.

Closure of St Colmans Drive will also be required for the same period. This is necessary in order to lay a new drainage pipe from Pearse Gardens to the main storm sewer in Ballycolman Avenue, the department says.

"During these times a diversion route will be in place via Melmount Road and Ballycolman Avenue," a spokesperson said.

"Access for residents will be maintained but delays should be expected.

"The department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

"Completion of the work by March 26 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the department will keep the public informed of any change.

"All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors."