Local victims group welcome the appointment of new victims commissioner.

Local victims group welcome appointment of new victims commissioner.

Kenny Donaldson MBE, SEFF's Director of Services

MEMBERS of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, a local victims group, have welcomed the appointment of a new victims commissioner.
It was announced on Friday that Ian Jeffers would be taking over the post which has been vacant since August 2020.
Kenny Donaldson MBE, SEFF's Director of Services stated: "We congratulate Mr Jeffers upon being appointed into the role and we will be seeking an early meeting with him".


