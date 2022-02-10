Customers at Charlie's Bar raise £420 for NSPCC

Charlie’s Bar, in Broughshane Street recently raised an amazing £420 for NSPCC Northern Ireland at their popular Monday Club.

The funds are in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and collected at the bar’s weekly afternoon event where customers can enjoy karaoke, food, drinks, and a bit of fun while raising money for charity.

Bar owner Charlie Havelin said: “We are very happy to help a great cause.”

Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are so grateful to Charlie Havelin and all the members of the Monday Club at Charlie’s Bar for raising this wonderful amount of money for NSPCC Northern Ireland and doing so in the memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who endured unimaginable horrors in his final months.

“Arthur’s ordeal touched everyone and this is reflected in the generosity of all those who contributed to this fundraising initiative. Public donations make up most of our income so every pound raised really does make a difference to our work and will help us to support children and families to stop abuse from happening and help them recover if it does.

“Now more than ever, it’s important we all look out for the wellbeing of young people. The NSPCC’s helpline is available for any adults who have concerns about a child. Our trained counsellors can be contacted at help@nspcc.org.uk or on 0808 800 5000.

“Our Childline service is also available around the clock for children to discuss any concerns they have, at childline.org.uk or on 0800 1111.”