Grovehill animal charity seeking a forever home for abandoned puppies 'Max' and 'Stan'

TWO young puppies who were abandoned and rescued by the local animal shelter are searching for a forever home.

'Max' and 'Stan', two lovely male Lurcher-cross pups and approximately six-months-old, find themselves in the hands of the Grovehill Animal Shelter, Sixmilecross.

"They are two very friendly boys, full of fun and mischief," said Janice Porter.

"They enjoy their walks and are great on the lead. They love company and being made a fuss of. They do not need to be rehomed together.

"They do, however, need an owner who has both the time and patience pups require.

"If you are interested in rehoming Max or Stan, or any of our cats and dogs please phone the office on 028 80760482 or go to our website www.grovehillanimal.trust.org and fill out an application form."

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s an opportune time to celebrate the unconditional love a dog can give, continued Janice.

"The wagging tail, the paw on your knee, pure joy at seeing you arrive home from work, all signs that your dog thinks you’re wonderful!

"Pets can also reduce feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety. At Grovehill we believe that all of our beautiful rescues deserve a second chance."