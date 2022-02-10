Man (19) beaten with baseball bat and shot by masked men

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Springhill Park area of Strabane yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 9).

Detective Sergeant Connolly: “Shortly after 7.20pm it was reported that two masked men entered a house armed with guns and a baseball bat.

“A 19-year-old man was beaten with the baseball bat before being shot in the leg.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information that could help with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1668 of 09/02/22.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."