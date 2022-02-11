Donaghanie Road 'a tragedy waiting to happen'

WEST Tyrone MLA., Nicola Brogan, says she is continuing to lobby for a safe pedestrian crossing on the Donaghanie Road between the ASHA Centre at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital following ongoing concerns from staff and patients alike.

Commenting on the issue: "In November, I wrote to both the DfI Minister and Roads Service locally requesting provision of this safe pedestrian crossing given many of the individuals and groups crossing at this juncture are vulnerable with reduced awareness of speed of oncoming traffic and/or have reduced mobility.

“It is therefore disappointing to have received the DfI response turning down this request stating that its assessment did not find a great need for them to construct a pedestrian crossing.

“Given its location and the strong feelings of the patients and staff, I have now written to the Minister of Health to see if he could look into this issue and make representations to the Minister of Infrastructure to see if there could be a joined up approach to provide such a safe crossing."

Further commenting, Omagh town councillor and party colleague, Anne Marie Fitzgerald, who has also been involved in lobbying for the crossing said: "The ongoing concern is that it is just a tragedy waiting to happen unless a safe pedestrian crossing is provided at the location.

“It’s clear that during the planning and construction phases of these health-related services on the Donaghanie Road, an opportunity was missed to link all three buildings safely and I believe the provision of this pedestrian crossing would go some way towards meeting this objective."